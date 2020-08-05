At its July 28 meeting, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Executive Board made some changes to its previously announced four season sports calendar for 2020-21.

The first change the board approved is alternate seasons in Season 1 for boys and girls cross country as well as slowpitch softball. This allows schools the option to take part in the regular season prior to the WIAA State Championship in the spring. The state championship will be at the end of Season 3, according to a press release from the WIAA.

Girls swimming and diving has been moved from Season 1 to Season 3 due to after guidance from health officials and administrators that participation in the fall seemed unlikely, the release said.

The executive board approved the 2021 football season beginning practices on Feb. 17 due to the number of practices required before participating in competition. This will allow football teams to play games the same week as other Season 3 sports.

Season 2 pre-competition practices will begin Dec. 28. This change brings Season 2 to begin and end one week earlier than previously outlined in the sports calendar. This will help avoid an overlap of students participating in Seasons 2 and 3.

Competitive cheer has also been moved from Season 2 to Season 3.

The executive board instituted an out-of-season period to allow coaching during the fall for sports not in Season 1. The window, from Aug. 17 to Sept. 27, is meant to mimic the summer coaching window sanctioned by the WIAA.

Lastly, schools will be allowed to schedule 70% of the typical allowable contests for each sport. This was put in place to mimic the amount that the seasons were shortened according to the release.

The WIAA also emphasized that all dates are tentative and subject to change at any time.