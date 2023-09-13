Wildfire spared endangered pygmy rabbit population

The Columbia Basin pygmy rabbit population, nestled in recovery sites near Quincy, was spared from the Baird Springs Fire.
The Pacific Northwest native endangered species resides primarily in two sites, Beezley Hills and Sagebrush Flats, in a coordinated recovery effort by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The Baird Springs Fire “didn’t hit any of our areas,” said Jon Gallie, wildlife biologist for WDFW. “It was a nice bullet to dodge.”
The brush fire, which started July 10 and grew to about 2,400 acres in the Trinidad area, Lynch Coulee and above Crescent Bar, was about 6 to 8 miles away from the Beezley Hills Preserve. And, according to Gaille, WDFW biologists were in the area when the fire started.
Several locations in Grant and Douglas counties were issued Level 3 – leave now – and Level 2 – be ready – evacuation notices July 10.
“We started to get nervous about the potential,” Gaille said. “Because of the winds, it could’ve been in our area pretty quick.”
Wind gusts near Quincy were reported to top mid- to high 20 mph by the late afternoon July 10. Gaille added WDFW made calls to fire resources, including the Bureau of Land Management, about the neighboring rabbit population – the “best we could do given the amount of work they (fire response resources) do (during a brush fire).”
Local wildfires have previously eclipsed recovery efforts for the pygmy rabbit population, destroying 20% to 40% of their habitat, including the 2017 Sutherland Canyon Fire and the Pearl Hill Fire in 2020.