White Heron Cellars in Trinidad got a first-row seat to the Baird Springs Fire, and its owner (and most of his grapes) lived to tell the tale.
The blaze took less than 20 minutes to go from the ridges that surround his winery to the rows of vines.
“We had to go immediately into emergency mode,” said Cameron Fries, the owner, his rich baritone understandably more subdued and less animated than usual. “Several of the drip tubes, the above-ground irrigation, burned.”
The fire moved through the vines fast, and perhaps that worked in his favor, he says. For starters, the grapes were more affected by the heat than the flames. Secondly, the wind pushed the blaze so quickly and in so many directions that some of the driest, most torched vines stand side to side with some of the greenest, (see below). Third, and perhaps of highest importance, some of the flames moved through fast enough that it affected the leaves, but little else.
“There’s a lot of dormant buds on the trunks, so there’s a decent chance the vines are going to say, ‘OK, we’ll pop these open,’” Fries said. “And then we will not have to re-train the entire thing.”
Once the blaze did its damage, job No. 1 was to restore water supply to the vines as quickly as possible. The work started on Tuesday, and by Saturday, it was almost complete.
The loss was nothing to sneeze at, but Fries says he knows it could have been much worse. One thing he regrets is losing some of the posts of his vineyard, some of which he had used for decades. Still, he sounds determined to plow ahead, compartmentalizing the close call, stashing the experience away and plowing ahead with his grapes and his wine.