Quincy wrestlers Shannon Workinger and Ruben Vargas both earned second place finishes at the Mat Classic in the Tacoma Dome Feb. 22.
Vargas fell in the championship match to Selah’s Amadeo Pimental by a 7-2 decision. Pimental won his third straight state championship in the 220-pound class. Workinger fell to Kennewick’s Ayanna Asselin by an 8-3 decision in the 155-pound championship match.
Three other Quincy boys made the trip over the mountains for the state tournament including sophomore Israel Perez, junior Mykenzie Realme and senior Oswaldo Perez. Oswaldo earned fifth place honors in the 152-pound weight class and Realme eighth place in the 170-pound class.
“They gave a great effort; everyone competed hard,” boys Head Coach Breck Webley said. “It speaks for itself when we can get three out of four kids to place at a tournament like this.”
Workinger, a sophomore, was the only Lady Jacks wrestler to make it to the state competition. She opened the tournament pinning all of her opponents through the first three rounds, which included competition from Adna, Lakewood and Oak Harbor.
Vargas, a senior, opened the tournament by pinning his first two opponents; the first from Washougal and the second from Orting. Vargas faced his toughest challenge leading up to the final in the semifinal against White River’s Cyrus Wheeler. Vargas defeated Wheeler by a 9-6 decision.
“You don’t always get to finish your senior year in the finals, it’s quite an achievement to go from seventh place the year before and get to that point in the finals,” Webley said. “He had a great tournament and a great season. It’s something to really be proud of.”
Realme had to fight his way through the consolation bracket to earn his eighth place finish at state. After an opening round loss to White River’s Jared Rodarte, Realme defeated opponents from Tyee and Orting, before falling to Columbia River’s Atticus Kurtz in the third round.
Perez also had to work his way through the consolation bracket after an opening round loss to Rochester’s Jayden Lancaster. Perez went on to pin each of his next two opponents from Olympia and Bremerton before falling to Toppenish’s Juan Escamilla Jr. in the third round. Perez pinned his opponent in his final match to take fifth place at state.
Sophomore Israel Perez was eliminated from the state tournament after losing his first two matches in the 126-pound class.