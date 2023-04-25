Arlene Mae Didra
December 27, 1931 – January 25, 2023
Tonasket, WA
Arlene Mae Didra was born December 27, 1931, to Frank and Esther Lease Zachman in Omak, WA. She was the oldest of three sisters and graduated the top of her class from Riverside, WA.
In 1948, Arlene met Victor Didra. They were married August 26, 1950. Together, they moved to Tonasket, WA, and lived in the beautiful Pine Creek Valley.
Married life started out in a 14 by 16 foot granary that was converted into a humble one room home. A couple years later, they moved to a house known as “The Upper Place”. Summers were beautiful, but the winters were challenging. To even access the house, it required hitching a team of horses to a sled for a one mile long sleigh ride. A few upgrades they enjoyed at the new property were a barn they built for the animals, indoor plumbing, and electricity.
In 1968, they moved down off the mountain to their current house just four miles away. With the winters in Pine Creek being tough, Vic and Arlene also bought a place in George, WA, in the 1980's, where they could work part of the year with their animals in a less harsh environment.
Arlene split her time between the two places. In the summer, she would be putting up hay in George, and working with the cattle in Tonasket. In the winter, she would return to George to care for the cattle again.
Arlene was a devoted rancher's wife and supported her husband by going to rodeos throughout the Pacific Northwest. She also could be found helping Vic move cattle on her horses: Miss Fire or Socks.
In the summer, she was out in the fields helping put up feed for the animals. In the fall, she was always there to help vaccinate, brand, and work the cattle and in the winter she would help feed the animals. All while keeping meticulous records of the work that was done on the ranch, providing a clean house, and cooking warm meals for everyone.
Arlene passed away on January 5, 2023, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband, Victor Didra; two children: Victoria Mae Flick and Richard Eugene Didra; six grandchildren: Mary (Joe) Fadenrecht, David (Jenny) Flick, Elizabeth (Adam) Tallman, Victor (Oksana) Didra, Richard (Sue) Didra and Thomas Didra; ten great- grandchildren; and sister, “Bugs” Beverly (Edwin) Thiele. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Esther Lease Zachman; sister, Donna Nelson, and great-grandson, Leath Garrett Dell.
Arlene's Celebration of Life will be at the Riverside Grange, at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2023.