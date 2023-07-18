Brent Lamar Bowman
February 7, 1956 – July 4, 2023
George, WA
Brent Lamar Bowman died unexpectedly in his Bowman Family home on July 4 th 2023, in George, WA at the age of 67.
Brent was born on February 7, 1956, in Downey, ID to Grant and LoRene Bowman. His family then moved to Quincy,WA, where he spent his tenure of school and was a member of the Class of 1975. Brent then pursued his passion, continuing his education at Snell School to become a mechanic. He returned to the Bowman Family Farm to apply his trade there, along with a few other local businesses. He married his first wife Susie Gray, his high school sweetheart, in April of 1973 and had two children. He then married his second wife in 1980, and had four more children.
Brent was accomplished at farming and often used his mechanical gifts to help whenever he could. He is known by his kids and grandchildren for his love of Chevy cars and racing, and his countless Amazon orders for the latest gadgets, tactical bags, flashlights, and coins. Also, his late-night addiction to the Shopping Networks Knife Collection series. Moreover, his love of his best friend, Molly, and photography went together perfectly, gracing his family with countless pictures of Molly, and even more beautiful were the sunset and sunrise photos he would often capture.
Through all his life's highs and lows, trials, and tribulations, he grew spiritually and loved his children and grandchildren. He was most passionate about his grandchildren, calling, texting, and going out of his way to be a part of their lives. For those who left the door open for Brent, he made a forever impact on their lives and has left a huge hole that can never be filled.
Brent was a dedicated life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His family, mainly, his brother, nephews, and nieces, were his spiritual guides and the inspiration that gave him strength daily. Without their unconditional love and support, he would not have survived the toughest and lowest times of his life.
Brent is survived by his children, Shannon (Stephen) Dyer, Brandi (Aaron) Wagner, Cassie (Jason) Bushman, Brittany (Andrew) Deel, Chad (Jessica) Bowman, and Lacey Tebow; his grandchildren: Kelly (Tyler), DJ (KinZee), Mia, Harlee, Trenton, Nathan, Natalie, Kloie, Kayla, Brooklyn, Kimber, Oliver, and his great-granddaughter, Layla. His brother, Alan (Sue); brother-in-law Mike (Ellen); and sister, Julie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grant and LoRene; brother, Steve; sister, Peggy; niece,Staci ; and first wife, Susie.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Quincy Valley Cemetery.
Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbachs Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy is assisting the family with arrangements.