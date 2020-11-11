Brian Peter Williamson

April 22, 1977 – October 17, 2020

Quincy, WA

Brian Peter Williamson, age 43, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born in Seattle, WA, on April 22, 1977, to his adoring parents, Wes and Rebecca (Schilling) Williamson (D. 2009). He grew up with a love for helping others and serving the community, which stemmed from caring for his mom through her health battles. Brian went to school for EMS Paramedicine at Central Washington University and graduated in 2000. He had a successful start, running the EMS ambulance service for the Quincy Valley Hospital, before starting his own company, Protection-1 LLC. With 22 employees and thousands of lives saved, Brian’s impact has been felt by the entire Quincy community and beyond.

Brian was passionate and heavily committed to work. He also loved to travel. He accompanied his mom to Hawaii several times and held wonderful memories with her there. He went on many adventures with his dad for various EMS conferences and for fun.

Brian is survived by his father, Wes Williamson; and his grandfather, Will Williamson. Extended family on the Williamson side: Cheryl Starkey, Julie (David) Dowell, Melissa (Andrew) Flansburg, Leslie (Alex) Thompson, Nicole (Donny) Trombley, Kendall (Sean) Harrison, Shane Williamson, Chad Williamson, and Amy Williamson; extended family on the Schilling side: Gaby (Les) Savitch, Fred (Laura) Schilling, Josie (Jim) Baine, Sarah (Len) Dorsch, Peter (Juli) Schilling, Chris (Denise) Schilling, David (Wendy) Schilling, and Tim (Beth) Schilling; cousins: Lexi (Morgan) Witt, Catherine Savitch, Marissa Savitch, Natalie (Bradley) Schilling-Hamm, Trina Baine, Michael (Lisa) Baine, David Wickman, Samantha Baine, Aaron (Leah) Schilling, McCall (John) Henriksen, Krista Schilling, Kelsey Schilling (Darrin Wilson), Kait Schilling, Maxwell Schilling, and Meghan Schilling. He is also survived by his pets: Ollie and Nash.