Carlos Ernesto Sepulveda
March 1, 1947 – March 23, 2023
Quincy, WA
It was 1947, in Laredo, TX, when Charles was born to Alicia and Ignacio Sepulveda. Texas is where he attended school for the first 12 years of his life. In 1959, he and his family packed up their lives and headed north to work and start anew, like so many others of that time. Though he may not have known it then, Quincy, WA, would become home, this is where he would plant his Texas roots and grow.
As a teen, he was quite popular for his dashing good looks and charisma. But his heart belonged to only one lucky lady, and she was Miss Irma Medrano. A Texas rose who had also come north with her family to work and make a fresh start. She and her family came from the southern most part of Texas, affectionately known as El Valle.
In 1964, Charles and Irma eloped, but shortly after made it right by their families and the Catholic Church. Very soon after, they started their own little family: first born was Ernie, followed by Lisa, and Charles Jr., who have blessed them with five beautiful grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The roots have been set and now they grow.
In his early years, Charles was a member of the Quincy Police Reserves; he then worked for Boeing in Renton, WA, before returning home to work for the Grant County PUD until retirement. Very active in the Quincy community: he was a long-time member of the St. Pius Catholic Church, serving on the Parish Council, the City Council, and the Civil Service Committee. Charles was also a local business man, starting Sepulveda Satellite and Sepulveda Snow Plowing with his sons, Ernie and Charles, Jr. Quincy was his home.
On his down time, Charles enjoyed classic cars, camping, hunting, and fishing, watching old westerns on TV, and of course, sports. He also had a softer side: he was an avid gardener and passionate about his roses. And, he loved to feed the strays and wild birds, making certain that they were never without food or water. One could say he was Quincy's own, "St. Francis of Assisi."
Charles is survived by his spouse, Irma; children: Ernie, Liza, and Charles; siblings: Carmen Valdez of Tacoma, WA, Henry Gonzales of Quincy, WA, Antonio Gonzales (Marie), of Quincy, WA, Jamie Stewart-Bailey of Palm Springs, CA, Belinda Kors (Joe) of Tacoma, WA, Jesse Botello (Irene) of Austin, TX.
Charles has been welcomed by his mother, Alicia; his beautiful granddaughter, Danika; sister, Aurora; father, Ignacio; step-father, Ponciano; and three half-siblings.
He will be missed not only by his friends and family, but also by this community.