May 11, 1927-October 20, 2022
Quincy, WA
Catherine “Cathy” Elizabeth Lankhaar of Quincy, WA, passed away on the morning of October 20, 2022, at the age of 95, surrounded by her family. Catherine was born on May 11, 1927, in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, to Caterina and Bastiaan Koole. Catherine was the youngest of eight children.
After moving to the States, she met and married Leonard Lankhaar on February 13, 1953. Leonard and Cathy made their home on a dairy farm in Lynden, WA, where their four children were born.
In February of 1963, the young Lankhaar family moved to farm in Quincy, WA, where they raised their children. “The Farm” became the hub for countless family and church events. These events and the endless flow of family created infinite memories and stories. Cathy was a devoted Christian, who attended the First Baptist Church in Quincy, and was actively involved in all church activities. Her love of the Lord was always forefront in her life and she always impressed that love onto her family and those closest to her. The gardens at the farm were a testament to both the gift and love that she and Leonard shared for gardening.
Catherine was an avid cook and baker, who always had fresh baked goods on her counter for the countless visitors and a stash of cookies in the freezer that her grandkids always knew how to find. Cathy was a devoted canner who was famous for her fluorescent green pickles and pickled asparagus. Cathy was also an accomplished seamstress, most memorably for the holiday outfits she made for her children and grandchildren. “Grandma” became a term not only used by her grandchildren, but adopted by the many people that she accumulated along the way as her own. Cathy was known for her warmth and her willingness to accept all as family. It made an already large family even larger. Her love was felt at so many of the gatherings through the years: pool parties, picnics, haystac adventures, dress-up tea parties, family reunions, sledding and cocoa, weddings on the farm and of course her famous “Grandma’s Game Nights.”
So many have been affected by her outpouring of love, and open-door policy. The loss of her is great, and felt deep and true. But it is that love that she shared with so many that will live on in all the lives that she has touched.
Catherine was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Leonard; her seven siblings: Arie, John, Lenny, Herika, Bastian, Ingeta, and Rika; as well as her great-grandson, Owen Leonard Lankhaar. Cathy is survived by her children: Gerald Lankhaar (Dana), Richard Lankhaar, Jeff Lankhaar (SAM), and Lori Curnutt (Roscoe) all of Quincy, WA; grandchildren: Michael Lankhaar (Taleah), Melissa Lankhaar (Parshant), Brooke Westra (James), Kelly Lopez (Abe), Katie Lee (Justin), Greg Curnutt (Kristin), Bo Lakhaar (Andrea), Abbie McKee (Zac), Jeni Tussey (Daniel), Brittney Avalos (Juan), Hayley Mitchell (Johnny), Morgan Niderost (Corey), Luke Lankhaar, Kylie Evens (Michael), and Danielle Lankhaar; great-grandchildren: Sebastian (AJ), Cy, Kaiya, Kara (Jason) Addesen, Isabelle, Cody, Allie, Landon, Carter, Ayn, Natalia, McKenzie, Gracie, Elliott, Jayden, Carter, Bailey, Gannon, Emerson, Beckett, Parker, Jonathan, Oliver, Emmah, Finley, Benjamin, Hadley, Faye, Everly, Weslee, Harper, Charlotte, Raelynn; and her great-great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Navaya.
Funeral Services will be held at Quincy First Baptist Church, 707 J St. SW, Quincy, WA, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. A private graveside will be held for family and close friends before the service. In lieu of cards and flowers, the family asks that you instead, take some time to play a boardgame and do what Cathy treasured most, cherishing her loved ones. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.