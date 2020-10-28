Charles Byron Van Velkinburgh

Wenatchee, WA

(formerly of Quincy, WA)

Charles Byron Van Velkinburgh, formerly of Quincy, WA, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on October 19, 2020, in Wenatchee, WA. Chuck was born in Iowa City, IA, on February 22, 1937, to John and Birdeena Van Velkinburgh. He grew up in Nebraska, and later, made his way out West, where he enlisted in the Air Force, and was stationed at Larson Air Base in Moses Lake, WA. It was there that he met the love of his life, Lorree Johnson, at a community dance. He and Lorree were married on December 16, 1955.

Chuck taught Air Crew Life Support in the Air Force and served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was stationed overseas, at bases in Vietnam and Okinawa, along with Labrador, North Dakota, Michigan, and Washington State. Chuck was Honorably Discharged as a Technical Sergeant in 1977, after 22 years of service.

After he left the Air Force, Chuck, Lorree, and their children: Dennis, Cheri, Doug, and Candi, moved from Michigan, back to Lorree’s hometown of Quincy. In 1986, Chuck became a police officer for the City of Quincy; the job he loved the most. He remained on the force for 15 years, until his retirement in 2002. Chuck loved serving his community as an officer and formed many lasting friendships, as a result of his time on the force.

After leaving the police department, Chuck and Lorree enjoyed working in their expansive garden and taking many family trips around the Northwest in their motorhome. They loved fishing at Quincy Lakes, especially with their friends and family.

Chuck is survived by his children: Doug (Debra) of Portland, OR, and Candi (Ed) French of Bonney Lake, WA; 13 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George; children: Dennis and Cheri; and his beloved, Lorree, earlier this year.

A Private Service for the family has been held.