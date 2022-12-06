December 23, 1935-October 21, 2022
Quincy, WA.
Corinne Joan Koopman of Quincy, WA, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Brookdale Nursing Home in Spokane, WA. She was born on December 23, 1935 at the Downey Community Hospital in California, to her parents, John and Johanna Boer. She was the eldest of five siblings, followed by sister, Phyllis (Fikse), brother, John; sister, Wilma (Goodman); and brother, Dick.
Corinne grew up living on dairy farms in Hynes-CLearwater and Artesia, CA, graduating from Excelsior High School in Norwalk, CA, in 1953. In 1952, she started her first job working at a local bank on Bellflower Blvd. Shortly thereafter, her good friends, Pinky and Cort Van Dyk, introduced her to Jess Koopman, when they eloped and were married on August 1, 1954.
After marriage, they resided in Bellflower, CA, eventually moving to Ontario, CA, in 1963. Corrine was a stay-at-home mom to her six sons: Ted, John, Jesse, Gary, Tom, and Jim; while her husband, Jess, worked at the family business, Koopman’s Furniture in Bellflower, and then at Koopman Bros. Furniture Store in Montclair, CA.
They moved to Quincy, WA, in 1976 where she and Jess owned and operated a dairy farm until retiring in 2002. After that, they moved to their home overlooking Crescent Bar, WA.
She was known for her kindness, generosity, and caring heart and most importantly, her faith in Jesus. She loved to help and spend time with people, whether you were family, friend, or someone she just met. She enjoyed writing letters and sending cards, and proudly displayed her pictures and keepsakes throughout her home. Corinne had a knack for gardening, loved tending to her beautiful flower garden, going to church, attending bible studies, singing her favorite hymns and eating her favorite sweets-especially ice cream.
Corinne Koopman is lovingly remembered by her children: Ted and Debbie Koopman of Deer Park, WA, John and Marlene Koopman of Enumclaw, WA, Jess Jr. and Cheryl Koopman of Nampa, ID, Jim Koopman of Yakima, WA; daughter-in-law, Ruth Koopman of Wenatchee, WA; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Fikse; sister Wilma Goodman; and her brother and his wife, Dick and Linda Boer. She was preceded in death by her husband Jess Koopman, who died in 2009; two sons: Gary and Tom; grandchild, Mikail; her brother, John Boer; and daughter-in-law Shawna Koopman.
The family would like to thank all the friends and family for their support during this time.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday November 12, 2022, at the Free Methodist Church, 301 I St. SW, Quincy, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made directly to the Quincy Free Methodist Church Benevolent Fund, or any other charity of your choice. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.