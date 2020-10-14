Darline Louise Tesnohidek Hodges

Darline Louise Tesnohlidek Hodges

Draper, UT

(formerly of Quincy, WA)

It is with much love and profound sorrow, that the family of Darline Louise Hodges, announce her passing on September 30, 2020. Darline was a longtime resident of Quincy, WA. She spent the last two years of her life in Draper, UT, close to her daughter, Alana Hodges Edwards.

Darline was born on March 7, 1934, to Jerry and Mary Tesnohlidek in Leigh, NE. She was the oldest of Jerry and Mary’s children. Brother, Dwaine, and sister, Elaine, soon joined the family. When Darline was five, the family moved to Castleford, ID, a little town about 30 miles from Twin Falls, ID. She attended elementary school in a one-room school. She graduated from Castleford High School, in 1952. She then moved to Twin Falls, where she successfully completed a cosmetology course and became a licensed cosmetologist in Idaho.

She married Veral Edward Hodges, on March 9,1954, and with Veral’s son, William, they moved to Quincy, WA. They worked tirelessly, side-by-side, opening up land for irrigation, and Darline continued to practice cosmetology. They were soon able to purchase their own land and build a modest home. They established Hodges Farms and continued farming over 2000 acres of land, raised cattle and bred, trained, and raced premium Quarter horses. In 1978, they moved out on Adams Road, on what was known as the Old Windmill Ranch. Darline loved the farm and working with the horses. She managed the farm finances and helped with the harvest, well into her late 60’s. Together, Darline and Veral welcomed two daughters: Susan and Alana, and two sons: Scott and Jerry, into the family. Darline was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held dozens of positions in the church.

Darline was preceded in death by her father, Jerry; mother, Mary; son, William "Bill"; brother, Dwaine; and husband, Veral. She is survived by four children: Susie (Jerry Moberg) of Moses Lake, WA, Alana (Robert Edwards) of Draper, UT, Scott (Neta) of Evergreen, CO, and Jerry (Joey) of Quincy, WA; 28 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m., on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, 300 G St. SE, Quincy, WA. Funeral Services will be streamed through https//www.facebook.com/Scharbachs-Columbia-Funeral-Chapel on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Due to current health restrictions, crowd size (only 30 people allowed to attend funeral service and by invitation only), social distancing and facial covering will be regulated.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com.