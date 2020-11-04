Donald C. Jones

Quincy, WA

Donald C. Jones passed away October 22, 2020, at the The Cambridge Assisted Living in Quincy, WA. Don was born on October 3, 1936, in Twin Falls ID. Don graduated from Quincy High School, in 1954, and worked 30 years for Grant County PUD. Don and Glennie loved the community and history of Quincy.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Glennie, of 65 years in March of 2020. He is survived by daughters: Kay Brewer (Jerry) of Quincy, WA, and Anita Lacher (Mark) of Fairfield, MT; and three grandchildren: Dawn Helzer, Max Lacher, and Andie Lacher.

The family asks in lieu of flowers or gifts, please send all donations to Quincy Valley Historical Society, PO Box 1003, Quincy, WA, 98848.

For a complete obituary, funeral arrangements, memorial comments and pictures go to www.scharbachs.com

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.