Donald Hugo Entzel
March 6, 1952 - March 6, 2023
George, WA
True to character, Donald Hugo Entzel made a timely exit. He passed peacefully at home, with his wife at his side, on March 6, 2023, on his 71st birthday. Don was born in Glendive, MT to Hugo Carl and Olga Viola Frasch Entzel. Don's family moved to Washington, where he attended Moses Lake and Quincy schools. Don graduated from Quincy High School in 1970, excelling in football, wrestling, and academics.
Don started working on the family farm at a very young age. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to numerous life-time endeavors including: trucking, farming, raising cattle, private hay sales, RV park owner/operator, private pilot, heavy equipment operator, and being an avid “treasure collector”, to name a few. He often claimed that the harder he worked, the luckier he got. Don could tackle a challenge that seemed near impossible, and make it look easy. He had the ability to repair and operate outdated machinery and the talent to fabricate whatever it might take to get the job done. He refused to waste time or energy complaining. Not only was Don a self-made man, but he constantly sacrificed for the benefit of others. Don was like a Tootsie Pop, in a sense, hard on the outside but soft and sweet on the inside.
Don loved the small community of George. He served as Mayor of George from 2020 through 2022, and aspired to improve conditions for all citizens. Don did not categorize people by age, race, or economic status. He was a fair and honest leader. If someone was in need, he would quietly lend a hand up. Don had little patience for pretentiousness or dishonesty. If Don disagreed with a person, he had the knack to politely remind them that it might be more practical to save their breath to cool their soup. And, if you ever yearned for a candid viewpoint, Don was your man. He was never known to mince words.
Don was a member of the George Lutheran Church, the Eagles, and the Moose. Don loved dogs, Pendleton, OR, black sunrises and sunsets, his Scale House Cafe coffee group, middle-of-the-night dialogues, close friends, and his wife. Not necessarily in that order.
The world became a bit darker when Don's benevolent light moved on to his next great adventure. Don leaves behind his loving wife, Lori: two acquired children; along with three entertaining grandchildren; his faithful dog, Bobbie; and numerous friends and loved ones. Don will be loved and cherished always.
At Don's request, there will be no memorial service.