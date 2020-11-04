Dorothy Arlene Anderson Bair

Ephrata, WA

Dorothy was born May 12, 1921, and passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020, at the age of 99. She was born the fourth child to Francis Hugh Anderson and Martha Norby Anderson, in Shelley, ID. Dorothy was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and married Dean Bair in the Salt Lake City, UT, temple on November 24, 1937. Dorothy and Dean settled in the Columbia Basin, in 1952, and were among the pioneers who converted the region from sage brush to beautiful farmland.

Dorothy had a passion for service, and faithfully served the communities in which she lived. She worked countless hours doing genealogy and helping others find information and learn about their ancestors. Together, with her husband, she served as a missionary in Albuquerque, NM, and Adam-Ondi-Ahman, in Missouri, and served as a worker in the Seattle temple.

Dorothy excelled at poetry, song, and reading. She sang in a women’s choir and loved directing plays, serving for a time as a drama director. Dorothy was also a noteworthy seamstress, and there wasn’t a pair of pants that she couldn’t patch. Perhaps even more notable, however, was her renowned skills as a baker. A gathering wouldn’t have been the same without her cinnamon rolls, bread, and many other culinary delights. She loved quotes and anecdotes, compiling three books all entitled, “Grandma Bair’s Book of Wit and Wisdom.”

She leaves behind her children: Ross (Judy), Keith (JoAnn), Lyle (Dixie), Glen (Janelle), Arlene Johnson and Jay (Trina); sisters: Norma Bartholomew, Evaun Trappen, and Cheryl Johnson; 34 grandchildren; 105 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Dean Bair; sister, Betty Jean; parents, Francis and Martha Anderson; infant son, Neal Bair; granddaughter, Heidi Bair; grandson, Steven Bair; great-granddaughter, Mara Adams; great-grandson, Bryce Sanderson; and daughter-in-law, R.C. Bair.

As a family, we wish to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation, to all the people at the Monroe House and the Blue Goose Care #2 Center of Moses Lake, WA.

She will be buried in Ephrata, WA, next to her dear husband and two grandchildren. Her dedicated service, skill, quotes, and affection will continue to benefit her family and community for generations to come.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. PDT.

stake. The funeral service is by invitation only due to Covid restrictions.

