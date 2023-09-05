Dwight Thomas Royer
June 10, 1938 – August 31, 2023
Quincy, WA
Dwight Thomas Royer, 86, of Quincy, WA, went to be with His Lord and Savior peacefully in his sleep on August 31, 2023. Dwight was born June 10, 1938, in Littleton, IL, along with his twin sister, Doris (Royer) Davis. He grew up in Loveland, CO. Dwight moved to Quincy, WA, in 1957 and married the love of his life, Marjorie (Lyon) Royer on September 8, 1957.
Dwight and Marjorie co-owed Coast to Coast with his brother and sister-in-law, Merle and Wilma Royer, for many years. Dwight and Marjorie opened Royer's Home Furnishings in 1984, and worked until their retirement in 2003.
Dwight enjoyed watching his kids (Mike) in high school and his grandchildren playing sports. He was a Big Mariner's fan and Loved Gonzaga Basketball, the Seahawks, and doing puzzles with Marjorie. He loved to spend time reading and studying the Bible. He and Marjorie loved the Lord and lived for Him faithfully.
Dwight is survived by his wife, Marjorie of 66 years; sister, Catherine (Bob) Desmond; brother, Merle (Wilma) Royer; twin sister, Doris Davis; his children: Glenda (Dennis) King, Mike (Debbie) Royer, Patty Royer and Sherri (Paul) Elsey. He is also survived by grandchildren: Whitney (Gary) Galstad, Alex (Kelcy) King, Kelley (Mitch) Kochis, Lyndsay Royer, Abbey Royer, Samantha (Gabe) Porter, Mikey (Meling) Royer, ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Jay and Esther Royer; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Francis and Hazel Lyon; and brother and sister-in-law: Marvin and Rose Royer.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the Free Methodist Church, 301 1st St. SW, Quincy, WA. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.