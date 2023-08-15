E. John Doncaster
1938 - 2023
Quincy, WA
E. John Doncaster was born in Seattle, WA, on June 4, 1938, to Ensley and Florence Doncaster. As a boy, he grew up in Omak, WA, and had many memories of that time in the family orchard.
He graduated from Ephrata High School, went to college at Central Washington University, and then continued his education at Oregon State University. An elite athlete in his youth, he ran track for CWU and was also an accomplished mountain climber.
For a while, he was president of the Alpine Roamers Club in Wenatchee, WA. He earned the title Sherpa John for climbing Mt. Rainier, Mt. Hood, Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Stuart, Glacier Peak, The Three Sisters, and also Mt. Adams on New Year's Day.
In 1970, he married Jennifer Schatz and they have been happily married for the last 53 years. John adored the outdoors and shared his love of nature with his two daughters, Amanda and Heather. They have fond memories of hikes, bike rides, camping, nature walks, sledding and exploring outside with Dad.
He first worked for the Odessa School District as a science teacher, and then had a career with the Quincy School District for 30 years as the Quincy High School Guidance Counselor. He was also the QHS Track Coach for many years.
John retired in 1996, and ever since, enjoyed time at his Loon Lake cabin. He currently has 25 birdhouses up on the property and maintains a sizable violet-green swallow colony. At his house in Quincy, WA, he was a master gardener and has spent most of his time there either in his garden or making birdhouses.
He excelled at being a grandpa, showing his granddaughter, Willow, all the wonders of the natural world just as he had done with his girls. John was a boy scout master and lived up to the scout pledge. He was trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. He loved his family and was the best husband, dad and papa anyone could ask for.
John was a Christian and truly believed in God's promises. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and later attended Quincy Church of the Nazarene. He will be dearly missed. We want to sincerely thank everyone at The Cambridge and Hospice. We are grateful for your compassion and care this last month.
John was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Anita Doncaster. John is survived by his wife, Jennifer Doncaster of Quincy, WA; daughter, Amanda Doncaster (Bill Wattling) of East Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Heather Doncaster of Anchorage, AK; and granddaughter, Willow Wattling-Doncaster of East Wenatchee, WA. He is also survived by his sister, Jean Hendricks (John) and nephew, Jay of Salem, OR; and his nephew, Kelsey Doncaster (Karla).
In lieu of flowers, please hang up a birdfeeder in his honor, donate to the Alaska Bird TLC www.birdtlc.org, the Loon Lake Land Conservancy www.loonlakelandconservancy.org, or a charity of your choice.
At his request, no Funeral Services will be held.