Ervin Milton Gans, Jr.
July 19, 1943 – February 10, 2023
Quincy, WA
Ervin Milton Gans, Jr. 79, of Quincy, WA, peacefully passed on February 10, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA. Ervin M. Gans was born in Olympia, WA, to Erma (Estella) and Ervin Gans Sr. July 19, 1943, and raised in George, WA, and graduated from Quincy High School in 1961.
He spent his happiest 35 years with his wife, Irene Gans. He took pride in his 50 plus year career as a professional carpet layer, working at Moore Furniture in Ephrata, WA, for the Moore family for 48 years. Most in the local community would agree that “Erv” had carpeted their house at least once if not twice. He took pride in his work ethic and had many stories to tell, and a Pepsi to share if you had the time. Erv often shared that Alcoholic's Anonymous saved his life in 1981, he made a life course correction and never looked back. Erv celebrated 42 years of sobriety as a participant, sponsor, and respected leader in the Alcoholic's Anonymous recovery program in Ephrata, Soap Lake, and Moses Lake, WA.
Farming was a passion and he enjoyed 28 years with his wife, Irene, maintaining their Ephrata hobby farm. Erv greatly enjoyed his role of a grandparent to 18 grandkids and went on many adventures with Irene, when she could get him to take a vacation.
Ervin was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin Sr. and Erma Gans; sister, Linda (Gans) Moore; niece, Jennifer Moore; and nephew, Dean Loss. Ervin is survived by wife, Irene Gans; grandson, Louie Gans (Kristen); children: Tracy Gans Nugent (Keith), Valda Sarty (Stacey), Edward Dorszynski, and Cora Bringman; siblings: Sharon Hamilton, Ray Gans, Steve Gans, and Barbara Loss; grandchildren: Louis, Kaden, Cole, Dustin, Megan, Taylor, Hunter, Chelsea, Cami, and Stacia; and great-grandchildren: Gracie, Klare, Louis Jr, Gage, Lily, Quentin, Landon, and Charlee.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Erv's honor in late spring and a brief gathering at Lost Lake, WA, in July of 2023. Donations in remembrance can be made to the Quincy Senior Center, 522 F St. SE, Quincy, WA, 98848. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family arrangements.