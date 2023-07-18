Ethelyn “Jean” Longwill
October 9, 1930 – July 9, 2023
Quincy, WA
Ethelyn "Jean" Longwill, of Quincy, WA, passed away on July 9, 2023. She was born on October 9, 1930, in Philip, SD, to Roscoe and Elsie Dennie.
The family moved to Nampa, ID, in 1944, where she met William "Bill" Longwill. They married on September 4, 1947, in Pocatello, ID. They moved to the Columbia Basin/Quincy area in 1952, where they raised three children.
She loved to fish and garden, and watch the Mariners when they were winning.. not so much when they were losing.
Jean is survived by her son, Rich (Elke) Longwill of Quincy, WA; and her daughter, Debbie (Thom) Meyer of Athol, ID; three grandchildren: Greta (Bret) Hale, Seth (April) Longwill and Lori (Stephen) Saslow. She had eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Rita Jennings of Blackfoot, ID; and several nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; one sister; husband; and son.
There will be no services per her request.