Frances Evelyn Miller
October 7, 1943 – February 16, 2023
Mesa, WA
(formerly of Quincy, WA)
Frances “Fran” Miller, 79, of Mesa, WA, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Avalon Care Center in Othello, WA, after a brief illness. Frances was born on October 7, 1943, in Spokane, WA, to Ivan Frank and Lillian Lora (Stepon) Lightel. She was raised in Quincy, WA, until the death of her mother.
At the age of 14, Frances moved from Quincy to live with other family members. After several years of being away from the Quincy area, Fran returned in 1978, after a visit where she became homesick, and remained in Quincy for another 37 years. She loved Quincy and the people who lived there. Most knew her from working at Lamb Weston. Fran retired from Lamb after holding the position of Human Resource Specialist. Her family has enjoyed listening to her fond memories of her interactions with the various people that she knew and cared for. In 2015, Fran moved to Mesa, WA, to be near her daughters. Even though she left Quincy, she maintained many relationships there. Quincy was always in her heart.
Fran was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The Gospel was the driving force in her life and she served in many capacities over the years. She loved her Quincy ward, but quickly grew to love and appreciate those in the Basin City ward. She spoke highly of many members in both wards and expressed her love for them. Fran's world revolved around genealogy, because she LOVED family history. Fran spent a great deal of time serving in LDS Family History Centers in the wards she lived in. She was dedicated to working on her own family genealogy, but thoroughly enjoyed helping and working on other's genealogy as well. She taught anyone who wanted to learn and shared her excitement and love for this work with all.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents; elder brother; two younger sisters; and niece. She is survived by her daughters: Pamela Kraft and Lisa (Frank) Bell; half-siblings, Nancy (Ernie) Williamson and David Lightel; nieces: Lilyanna Pecka, Francine (Dave) Verrall; nephews: Raymond (Betsy) Pecka, Chuck (Jeff King) Pecka; grandsons: Nicholas and David Kraft; plus five step-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services were held in Basin City, WA. with graveside services in Quincy, WA, on February 27, 2023. Funeral arrangements by Scharbach's Columbia Funeral, Quincy, WA.