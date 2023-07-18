Francis Oren “Buzz” King
July 2, 1943 – June 8, 2023
Ephrata, WA
Buzz was born in Nampa, ID, one of six children, to Franscis S. King and Rose Marie McGuire King. Early in life, his family lived in Owyhee County and later, moved to Nampa, where Buzz attended and graduated from high school. A part of his heart will forever belong to Owyhee County, where great-grandparents, grandparents and parents were homesteaders.
After high school, he went into the National Guard during the Berlin Crisis. Upon his return, he made several attempts at finding his career: working at a gas station, insurance and wiring panels at Boeing. After moving back to Caldwell, ID, he became a Journeyman Electrician belonging to the IBEW at Dry Lake Electric in Nampa. One afternoon, he saw the line crews coming in and decided that was for him! He borrowed a pair of climbing hooks and went home to practice climbing poles. He soon became a Journeyman Lineman! In 1978, after years of traveling the country working for contractors, he moved his family to Ephrata, WA, and went to work for the Grant County PUD. He became a foreman with an “elite” crew that worked on the high voltage lines all over the county. They were proud to do a job in less time than predicted, but with safety in mind. There are several linemen who honed their skills working for Buzz over the years. Memories of putting in a day's work for a day's pay and having fun doing it. Buzz always had the rate payers best interests in mind when doing a job, saving them money every chance he got. He never forgot who paid the bills. He took his crew and their wives out to dinner at Christmas time to show his appreciation for their work ethic.
In 1986, Buzz married Kathie Weber Milbrandt, and decided to race horses in his spare time. First Quarter Horses and then, Thoroughbreds. They raised many winners and had a few Washington Thoroughbred Breeders & Owners Association year-end awards.
Buzz is survived by his wife, Kathie; his step-children: Buck Milbrandt, Kerri Adler (Steve); first wife, Joanna Smith (Marvin) and their three children: LeAnn Smith (Michael), Christopher King, Jesse King; five grandchildren; and sisters: Karen Richards and Peggy Prieto. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Jaqueline Taylor, Una May Carnell; and his brother, Edwin Earl King.
“Time is a thief and is so unfair...but it cannot erase
the memories of how much we share.”
There will be a Celebration of Life on October 14, 2023, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the George Community Hall, 403 W. Montmorency Blvd., Quincy, WA. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.