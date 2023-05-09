FRED GOTO
March 28, 1929 - April 7, 2023
Quincy, WA
Long-time Quincy, WA. Resident, Fred Goto, aged 94, passed away at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA, after a two-year battle with non-hodgkin's disease. Fred was the first born son of parents, Frank and Masako Goto, in Seattle, WA. The family moved many times farming in Oregon and Idaho and living in Weiser, ID. Fred entered the Army on November 28, 1950. After basic training, he shipped out to Korea as an infantryman. Two years later, Fred received an honorable discharge after being awarded various medals and the Bronze Star.
In 1954, Fred, along with his parents, brothers and sisters, moved to Quincy for “Opportunities Unlimited”, where they farmed sugar beets. Eventually, Fred purchased his own farm on the Royal Slope, where he lived and farmed until the early 1990's. Not one to let the grass grow under his feet, Fred earned his real estate license and sold real estate out of Moses Lake, WA, for many years. Fred also went to flight school, received his pilot's license and bought his own airplane, travelling to many parts of the country.
Fred is survived by his brother, Andy Goto (Beryl) of Quincy, WA; and sisters: Kiyomi Noji (Herb, deceased) of Bellevue, WA, and Irene Goto (Steve) of Seattle, WA; and many nieces and nephews. Fred was predeceased by his parents; brothers: Roy, Sam and Henry; and former wife, Lynn.
The family would like to thank his friends, Paul Van Buskirk, Chris Allen and the Burger King morning coffee group. Thanks and appreciation go to his neighbors, Carlos Navarro and family and Irma Reyes and long-time home health aide, Teri Keeney.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on May 20, 2023, at Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave. SW, in Quincy, WA. Pastor Jess Slusher officiating. A Graveside Service will be held on June 3, 2023, for the family at Hillcrest Burial Park in Kent, WA, at a time to be determined later.
Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.