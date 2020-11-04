Georgian Lydia Overen

Wenatchee, WA

(formerly of Quincy, WA)

Georgian Lydia Overen passed away peacefully, on October 26, 2020, at Highgate Senior Living in Wenatchee, WA, after a long illness. Georgian was born on June 1, 1929, in Wenatchee, WA, to George and Lydia Petrak of Quincy, WA. She grew up in Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School, in 1947. She went on to attend Central Washington University, in Ellensburg, WA, for one year as part of their secretarial training program. Georgian loved the year she spent at CWU and formed many friendships, that lasted throughout her life.

Upon graduation, “Georgie” came back to the Quincy area and worked at several local businesses, including the bank and title office. In the mid-1950’s, she and two close friends embarked on an adventure and moved to Riverside, CA, in southern California, where she worked as a secretary at an aerospace manufacturing company. Georgie shared many stories about her experiences moving from a small town to living in a larger city, although sometimes overwhelming, she truly enjoyed her time in California.

Upon moving back to Quincy in the late 1950’s, Georgie worked as a legal secretary, and reconnected with a lifelong friend, Clarence Overen, whose family had homesteaded land north of Quincy, in the early 1900’s. Georgian and Clarence married on October 24, 1959, and took a memorable cross-country road trip for their honeymoon. The highlight of the trip was a stop in New Orleans, LA, a place to which Georgian had always loved and dreamed of going. The newlyweds visited all the well-known landmarks there, including having breakfast at Brennan’s, beignets at Cafe Du Monde, and dinner at Antoine’s. The time the couple spent in New Orleans created an amazing experience, and Georgian and Clarence gathered wonderful memories, which lasted a lifetime for them both.

Georgie embraced life on the farm, and soon took over much of the business management and accounting duties. In addition, once her daughters were born, she became very involved in volunteering at the local schools, as well as becoming a 4-H leader for several years. She was extremely involved in The United Church of Christ, and served for many years as church secretary, as well as teaching weekly Sunday school, and vacation bible school during the summers. Georgie’s volunteerism continued in a variety of ways in her later years: i.e. the local blood drives, the 4-H booth at the county fair, and the Quincy historical society. Georgian and Clarence purchased and donated a building to the local Habitat for Humanity for use as a thrift store, which is still serving the community today. Georgie was an accomplished seamstress, having built on her sewing skills to have made most of her own clothes, as well as those for her mother, husband, and children. She loved helping at the Habitat store, repairing donated clothes and making doll clothes for resale. Her love of travel and exploring, took her and her family to visit many wonderful places throughout the Washington and Oregon area, especially the coastal towns of Port Townsend, WA, Lincoln City, OR, and Seaside, OR.

After living many years in Quincy, Georgian moved to Highgate Senior Living in Wenatchee, WA, due to concerns with her health. She made new friends and became a beloved resident to many of the staff members. Georgie continued to share her sense of humor, caring nature, and endearing personality, with others during her stay at Highgate. She created many wonderful memories for the staff and residents and will be a dearly missed presence among them.

Her greatest joy was her family, and she doted on her daughters and grandchildren. Georgian is survived by daughters: Debra (Doug) Van Velkinburgh of Portland, OR, and Marina Overen of Cheney, WA; grandchildren: Katelyn of Corvallis, OR; and Kyle of Portland, OR. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lydia and George; brother, Herbert; and husband, Clarence. We were honored to have Georgie as our mother, and we will miss her kindness, wisdom, and humor terribly, for the rest of our lives.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Please address all sympathy cards to: The Family of Georgian Overen, P.O. Box 545, Quincy, WA, 98848-0545.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Union Gospel Mission, 1224 E. Trent Ave., Spokane, WA, 99202, or the Habitat for Humanity, 223 2nd Ave. SE, Quincy, WA, 98848.

