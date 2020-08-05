Gertrude Ethel "Gert"

Eliason Nielson Morris

Quincy, WA

Gertrude Ethel "Gert" Eliason Nielson Morris passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at her home, in Quincy, WA, on July 28, 2020. Gert was born October 16, 1934, in Appleton, MN, to Ingval and Barbara Eliason. Gert grew up with her family, including five siblings, in Kennewick, WA. She married Ted Nielson, in 1952, and they settled in Quincy, in 1958, and raised six children.

Gert loved life and embraced her roles as a mother, grandmother, homemaker, and community service leader. She did everything with the high energy she was well known for. Gert was witty with a spitfire personality, yet always willing to help someone in need.

In the early '90's, Gert met William Morris. They married in 1997. Bill and Gert loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. Their love story lasted 23 years.

Gert will be tremendously missed by her family: Ken (Dottie), Deb, Barb (Steve), Don, Dan (Frances), Ron (Corina), William Jr. (Lorna), Leanna (Anthony), Laurel (Steve), and Brian (Amber); 23 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

The family of Gert would like to give a special thanks to Assure Hospice of Moses Lake, WA, for the dedication and care the nurses and staff gave over the last two years.