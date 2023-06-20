Hannah Konishi-Howell
April 3, 1925 – April 28, 2023
Quincy, WA
Hannah Konishi-Howell passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 28, 2023, at Hospice of Spokane. Hannah Miyaki was born in Spokane, WA, on April 3, 1925. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane.
Hannah married Joe Konishi in Coeur d'Alene, ID, in 1948. They moved to Quincy in 1950. Hannah was proud to work in the fields and instilled a strong work ethic in her children and grandchildren. Hannah was never reluctant to try something new and was always “game” to go anywhere at any time.
She moved to Spokane and worked at a floral shop, loving to work with flowers and plants. She moved to Moses Lake, WA, to work at Menti's Jewelers. From Moses Lake, Hannah moved back to Quincy to help her daughter with a retail baby store and then office manager of her real estate office. Organizing the office and taking special care of customers were a few of her many talents.
When Hannah wasn't working, she was an advocate and fierce supporter of her grandchildren. Watching baseball in the rain, driving to horse training, teaching them the “proper” way to make sushi, and smiling from ear to ear from pride of knowing these little ones were hers. Hannah loved life, loved laughing, sometimes at her own expense, and loved her kids and grandkids.
Hannah married Hal Howell. They lived in Quincy. In 2010, Hannah found the Cambridge in Quincy to be a very comfortable home until her death.
Hannah is survived by Shari Noldge (Don) of Redmond, OR, Debra Adams-Parrish (Tom) of Quincy, WA, and Jerry Konishi of Wenatchee, WA; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and great-grandson, Owen Lankhaar.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Quincy Valley Hospital Wound Care, Hospice of Spokane or The Cambridge.
A Memorial Service will be held on June 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave. SW, Quincy, WA. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.