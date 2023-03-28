In Loving Memory of
Mark Jacob Evens
December 29, 1951 - March 17, 2023
Quincy, WA
The 17th of March, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones, Mark Jacob Evens, 71, took his final breath. The world welcomed Mark on December 29, 1951. He was born in Mora, MN, and relocated, at a young age, to the Quincy Valley. Mark graduated high school in Quincy, WA, and went on to take courses at both Wenatchee Valley Community College and the University of Washington.
Mark met and married Debra Van Komen in 1977. The couple had three beautiful daughters and raised them in the Quincy Valley.
Mark enjoyed his career as a farmer and helping his friends and neighbors in his spare time. He loved traveling, meeting new people and spending time with his family. Mark was known for his social personality, infectious laugh, and generous spirit.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debra Evens; daughters: Karrie Mckechnie (Jason Vinson), Kellie Hesse (Brian), and Amanda Evens; grandchildren: Micayel Mckechnie, Taylar Mckechnie, Lauran Mckechnie, Abby Muehlberger and Miles Muehlberger; siblings: Paul Evens (Kristie), Myra Gutzweiler (Norm), Dean Evens (Diane), Steve Evens, Sara Keller (John), Margaret Riley (Sonny); and many, many adoring nieces; and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Doris Evens; and his nephew, Chase Keller.
Our Family is grateful to know that he is at peace.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave. SW, Quincy, WA. The reception will be held immediately following at the home of Betty Snell, 3027 Rd N.5 NW, Quincy, WA. All are welcome.
Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.