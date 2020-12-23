Jacqueline Jo Ann Flinn

Grand Junction, CO

(formerly of Quincy, WA)

Jacqueline Jo Ann “Jackie” Flinn, age 86, was united with her heavenly father on November 17, 2020. She bravely struggled with Lewy Body Dementia the last year of her life.

Jackie was born on July 31, 1934, in Greeley, CO, to Ira and Martha Kelly. Her childhood years were spent in the Greeley area. She married Arnold Greenwalt, in 1952. Shortly after their marriage, Arnold and Jackie moved to Quincy, WA. It was there, she raised her two children and made a lifetime of memories and lasting friendships. Arnold and Jackie divorced after 24 years of marriage.

Jackie married Zene Flinn on July 26, 1980, in Quincy, WA. They were blessed with 35 years of adventures, before Zene’s passing, in 2015. During their marriage, they enjoyed spending time at Long Lake, boating at Lake Roosevelt, traveling in their motorhome, square dancing, and spending precious time with dear friends, family, and their beloved dogs.

Many may have become acquainted with Jackie, while she worked for various dentists in the Quincy and Wenatchee, WA, area. She recently stated her favorite job was working in the dental offices. When asked what she liked most about it, she offered one simple reply, everything! She also worked at Columbia Federal, in Wenatchee, and with her husband, Zene, bookkeeping for the family business.

After being diagnosed with Interstitial Cystitis, in 1984, Jackie promptly got busy researching and learning about the disease and how to manage the symptoms. She was instrumental in starting a support group, in the Wenatchee area, for those who suffered with this disease. She was active in this group for 23 years and the friendships that were made, remained very dear to her.

Jackie’s faith in Jesus Christ and her church family were very important to her. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Quincy and the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Junction. She enjoyed serving and participating in church events and activities and treasured the friendships made there.

Jackie loved and adored her grandchildren and especially enjoyed spoiling them, when given the opportunity. As her grandchildren grew and moved to different areas, she loved to hear from them and learn how things were going in their lives. She was always rooting and praying for them. No matter how far away life’s journeys took them, they were always in her heart and mind.

Jackie had a very kind, thoughtful, and gentle spirit. She was a sensitive woman with a big heart and deep caring for those going through tough times and would always try to touch their lives in some way, to ease their struggles or brighten their day. Jackie had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. Her playful side enjoyed a bit of fun mischief here and there. Many benefitted from her well-known sweet tooth. She baked many delicious sweet treats that she shared with others. She was most famous for her cookies (a recipe from a very dear friend) that she made in mass quantities during the Christmas season.

After the passing of her husband, Zene, Jackie moved to Grand Junction, CO, to be near her daughter and family. She was able to enjoy a few active years, before her health set forth limitations. She enjoyed attending her great-grandchildren’s school functions and sporting events, family get-togethers, and the birth of a great-granddaughter. She also enjoyed the company of many special friends, made within her neighborhood and church.

Jackie is survived by a daughter, Kelli Forsythe (Rodney); step-daughter, Micki Jo Tally (Harold); step-sons: Michael Flinn (Theresa) and Mark Flinn (Rebecca); 12 grandchildren: Lindsay Ewing, Gordy Greenwalt, Chelsi Renz, Colby Renz, Skye Forsythe, Larry Richardson, Jennefer Gustafsson, Zene Flinn, Andrea Mortensen, Andres Reinoso, Mark Stefan Reinoso, and Vanessa Hickey; and 16 great-grandchildren. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Zene Flinn; son, Brad Greenwalt; and her parents, Ira Kelly and Martha Greenwood.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Cappella Assisted Living of Grand Junction, HopeWest Hospice, and Columbine Caregivers for providing loving care to Jackie.

Due to COVID restrictions, an in-person service is not being held at this time. A Video Service for Jackie was created with Pastor Tom Hansen of the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Junction officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date in Quincy, WA. Callahan-Edfast Mortuary in Grand Junction, CO, and Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel in Quincy, WA, assisted the family with arrangements.