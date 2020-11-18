Jacqueline June Winfrey

Quincy, WA

Jacquelyn June "Jackie" Winfrey of Quincy, WA, passed away on November 5, 2020. She was born to Jacob and Lena Grening, on December 1, 1932, at the family farm in Odessa, WA. After graduating from Odessa High School, in 1951, Jackie attended a dental aide school in Spokane, WA. While there, she met Jim at a USO dance hall. Jim says, “She was the best looking one there.” They married, in 1953, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Odessa.

Jackie was well known in Odessa for her cake decorating. She spent many years as a Cub Scout den leader. Her sons lovingly referred to her as “Yackie Jackie.”

Jackie and Jim moved to the Quincy area in 1982. She was very well known there for her beautiful flowers.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Art; sister, Clara; son, Russ; and granddaughter, Bobbie Jo. Jackie is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jim; sons: Kirk, Mark (Colleen), Jay (Carol), and Dale (Tamara); 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Due to COVID, services will be held in Odessa in the spring of 2021. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.