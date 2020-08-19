James E. Weitzel

George, WA

James E. "Jim" Weitzel was born in Springfield, IL, in 1931, the son of August and Francis M. Weitzel. In 1932, the family moved to Kenosha, WI, during the Great Depression and he attended St. Thomas Aquinas Grade School, The family then moved to Oklahoma City, OK, for a short time, and in 1946, moved to Peoria, IL, where Jim joined the Illinois Air National Guard, in 1947, and served during the Korean Conflict. On April 21, 1951, he married the love of his life, Dorothy May Williams, in Peoria, and in 1956, they moved to Reno, NV, where he worked for the Civil Aeronautics Administration, and was commissioned in the Nevada Air National Guard. In 1957, he became an engineering writer with Gilfillan Brothers, and then Hughes Aircraft Company ,where he entered management, all while serving in the California ANG, rising to the rank of Captain. They moved to Seattle, WA, in 1965, where he was with the Boeing Company, until 1971, when they bought a farm in George, WA. The Weitzel's enjoyed raising their five sons and one daughter on the farm. Jim was licensed as a real estate agent in 1971, and became a broker in 1982. From 1983 till 1987, he served as a Grant County Commissioner, and in 1987, started a Real Estate office of his own. He was Chairman of the Grant County Noxious Weed Board, Grant County Commissioner, President of the Hay Association, Ephrata Rotary, Ephrata Chamber of Commerce, member of the Art Semro American Legion Post 28 in Ephrata, and many Republican and civic organizations in Grant and King Counties. Jim was a honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus, Past Grand Knight, Past District Deputy, Past Faithful Navigator, and a member of the Honor Guard. Jim and Dorothy and the family were active in the KC, church, and community activities. Jim stayed active in the real estate business for about 42plus years, serving in the local Realtor's Association, teaching real estate classes at Big Bend Community College, and the Gary Mann Real Estate School in Ephrata. He enjoyed teaching and training new agents, and loved the business and worked until his passing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy M. Weitzel; son, Paul S. Weitzel; parents; and brother, Lawrence (Joan) Weitzel. Jim leaves children: James A. (Vicki) Weitzel of Ephrata, WA, Randolph M. Weitzel (Pam) of Ephrata, WA, Michael K. (Angie) Weitzel of Richland, WA, Rebecca S. (John) Schoultz of Spokane, WA, Brian D. (Wendy) Weitzel of Spokane, WA; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.