Janet Arlene Fortier

Quincy, WA

Janet Arlene Fortier, 65, of Quincy, WA, passed away December 14, 2020, surrounded by family at her home, after a three-year battle with cancer. She was born November 19, 1955, in Wenatchee WA. Her parents were Dolores and Hubert Adams. On November 7, 1981, she married Donald Fortier and they made their home in Quincy.

It was there they put down roots and raised their two children: Wade and Kelli. Janet operated an in-home daycare service for 30 plus years and touched the lives of numerous families, in the Quincy Valley. She loved all the kids and stayed in touch with many. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and traveling as a family.

She is survived by her husband, Don; son, Wade (Tanya) Fortier of Edmond, OK; daughter, Kelli (Gabe) McKay of Quincy, WA; grandchildren: Brendan, Karlee and Rylee; siblings: Erin (Glenn) Chowning, Kathy (Louie) Rota, Dale (Beth) Adams and Cindy Adams. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Dolores Adams; and father-in-law, Lee Fortier.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.