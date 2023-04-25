Janie Castro Garcia
January 9, 1951 – November 8, 2022
Quincy, WA
Janie Castro Garcia, 71, of Quincy, WA, passed away unexpectedly on November, 8, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA. She was born on January 9, 1951, in Carrizo Springs, TX, to Amador Castro, Sr. and Zulema Castro. She moved to Chicago, IL, at a young age with her family and attended school in Palatine, IL, before moving to Washington in 1976.
Janie enjoyed going to the casino, playing bingo, reading, watching old movies, sports, cooking and enjoying time with her family. She was employed as a caregiver for many years before retiring.
Janie is survived by her son, Ruben (Ramona) Garcia of East Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Libby McBee of Montgomery, TX; brother, Jimmy (Pat) Castro of Arkadelphia, AR; grandchildren: Andre, Joey, Zackary, Maria, Sarah, Stephanie, and Samantha; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Amador Castro, Jr.; and nephew, Auggie Trevino.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Iglesia Metodista Libre, 815 2nd Ave. SW, Quincy, WA.