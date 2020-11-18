Jerry Springfield

January 15, 1937 - July 28, 2020

Quincy, WA

Jerry Edward Springfield passed peacefully, surrounded by his family on July 28, 2020. Jerry was born to James and Hazel Springfield, on January 15, 1937, in Jerome, ID. He grew up in Yakima, WA, along with 12 siblings. After high school, he enrolled in the U.S. Army and served in the 6th Infantry Division during the Cold War.

Jerry met and married the love of his life, Rose Springfield, on November 30, 1964, in Quincy, WA, where they decided to spend their life together. They shared three children: Deanna, Charlene “Renee”, and James, and two step-sons: Terry Costello and Jeff Costello. He was am exceptional husband and father. He worked very hard in the agriculture industry to provide a good life for his family. He shared a special bond with each of his children, grandchildren, and extended family. To his family and friends, he was one of the best men they knew. He was patient and kind, supportive and courageous, and would help anyone he could. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

Jerry is preceded in death by both parents; seven siblings; his loving wife, Rose; a brother and sister-in-law; grandson, Jerry; and son-in-law, Kevin. He is survived by siblings: Neal Potter, Noel Potter, Ronnie Potter, Donna, Sharon Rehfield, and Linda Romero; brother-in-law, Elmo Costello; children: Deanna Smith and son-in-law, Joe Smith, Renee Esposito, and James Springfield; Step-sons: Terry Costello and Jeff Costello; grandchildren: Tony Esposito, Terry Costello, Nick and Sarah Killian, Kaitlyn Farmer, and Jerry Springfield; many great-grandchildren; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

We think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never ever will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives until we meet again. We love you Pops!

Due to current restrictions, we are not able to have a service for Jerry.

“ Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” John 14:27