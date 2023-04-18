Judy Ann Bratcher
October 29, 1945 – February 6, 2023
Quincy, WA
Judy Ann Bratcher, 77, a longtime resident of the Quincy and George communities in Washington state, passed away in Las Vegas, NV, on February 6, 2023. Judy was born October 29, 1945, to Frank and Mae (Daggett) Rang in Fairview, MT. She attended Fairfiew schools and met Norman Bratcher. They dated for five years before marrying on November 20, 1962. They had two children when they moved to Washington in 1967. She worked at Lamb Weston, and in 1973, started farming until she retired in 2003. She loved her family, friends and will be deeply missed by all.
Judy is survived by her husband, Norman; daughter, Violet; and five grandchildren: Angela, Vance, Danielle, Brandon and Chelsea; four great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Ran and sister, Janice Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mae Rang; brother, Jerry Rang; and a son, Vance Loren Bratcher. She loved people; in life, no one was a stranger.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.at the Quincy Valley Cemetery where she will be laid to rest near her parents, brother and son. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at Quincy Baptist Church, 228 F Street SW, Quincy, WA. The family would like to thank Scharbach's Funeral Home, Quincy, WA, with the arrangements and Pastor Mike Black of Quincy Baptist Church.