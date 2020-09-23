Grace LaVaun "Bonnie" Ker

LaGrande, OR

(formerly of Quincy, WA)

Grace LaVaun "Bonnie" Ker, 100, of La Grande, OR, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her residence. Grace was born on September 16, 1919, to Fremont and Geneva (Allen) Smith. She joined her big brother, Fred. She was lovingly called “Bonnie” throughout her life.

On January 20, 1940, Bonnie married Edward Ker, of Ontario, OR, where they dairied with his parents, and had five children. They moved to Quincy, WA, in October of 1952, to establish a farm. They were later joined by his parents, and brother, Wayne. They continued there, until retiring, and moved to Richland, WA, in 1997.

Edward passed on, in 2013, after 73 years of marriage. Bonnie moved to La Grande, in May of 2015, where her family celebrated her 100th birthday, in 2019. She lived there until her death, on September 6, 2020, just 10 days short of her 101st birthday.

Bonnie is survived by her son, Keith (Billie) Ker; daughters: Kate Jensen, Emma (Phil) Schoening, and Edna (Larry) Davidson; brothers: Bob Smith and Jay (Helen) Smith; 13 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; daughter, Betty; and granddaughter, Wendi Jensen Elmenhurst.

Bonnie will be laid to rest in Payette, ID. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.