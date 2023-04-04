Lloyd Albert Maxwell
August 7, 1936 – March 26, 2023
Grandview, WA
Lloyd Albert Maxwell, 86, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Grandview, WA. He was born August 7, 1936, the oldest of five children, in Logan, UT, to Lloyd Anderson Maxwell and Alberta Dell Day.
From an early age, he worked on the farm, learning to drive a Model T at the age of six, following behind while his father, drove farm machinery ahead. His father died in 1953, leaving him the man of the family. He dropped out of school to help support the family; his mother later married Orville Ralph Perkins and urged him to continue his high school education. Instead, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, earning his GED. He was stationed mostly in Italy and Turkey, receiving an honorable discharge in 1960.
He met Helen Dolores Mitchell, in Quincy, WA, while being stationed in Moses Lake, WA; they married on June 5, 1959, in Coeur D' Alene, ID, the day after her high school graduation. Together, they had nine children: Janet, Donna, Quentin, Keith, John, June, Mary, Wendy, and Laura. They later divorced in 1999.
On October 21, 2000, he married Kay Moberley In Grandview, WA. Together, they had a small farm growing grapes. They later enjoyed traveling together, visiting family and friends. The family is grateful for the love and support Kay so selflessly gave as his health deteriorated.
Lloyd was a hard worker and spent many long hours toiling to care for his family. He earned his welding certificate and became an accomplished welder, working in the Tacoma boat yards and was proud of the huge fishing boats and ocean-going ships they built. When a shortage of work came about, and many welders were laid off, he worked from his garage to earn money to support his family and was featured in a news story for the Tacoma News Tribune.
After work, when the children were small, there was the nightly ritual of “Jump on Dad”, until the first tear appeared, then it was time to stop for family prayer. Often, he would be found sleeping on the floor after a long day of work.
He loved to serve others and never met a stranger; everyone was a friend. The number of families he helped to move cannot be counted. He was always willing to jump in when someone needed a helping hand. He could always be counted on if there was a need. As a self-taught auto mechanic, he would fix everyone else's vehicles. The family cars often came in last, leading to adventures and stories of family cars where the reverse didn't work, or wheels rusted off hubs.
He was a storyteller and loved to regale his children with stories of the daring exploits of his younger years. Included was the story of him riding his Triumph motorcycle, racing a friend with a new patrol car, reaching speeds of 150 miles per hour. Of course, the story got faster and better every time he told it.
As a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in various positions including: Elder's Quorum President and High Priest Group Leader. But, his favorite calling was as a Boy Scout Troop leader where he served off-and-on for decades, helping many young men attain the rank of Eagle Scout. He loved to plan the yearly 50-mile hike or a 50-mile float trip, teaching survival and outdoor skills and appreciation for nature. There are many stories of his Scouting adventures, but the most famous (and least told) was that as a young Scout leader he inadvertently taught them First-Aid by accidentally shooting himself in the foot during a not-so-quick draw with his pistol. He loved Scouting, believing it taught boys to become honorable young men. As an avid reader, he would read anything written by Louis L' Amor, and loved watching old western TV shows and movies, with heroes of the past.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Anderson Maxwell; his mother, Alberta Dell Day Perkins; his step-father, Orville Perkins; a sister, Joyce Jones; and two brothers: Larry and Gorden Maxwell. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kay Maxwell of Grandview, WA; a brother, Rodger (Betty) of Texas; nine children: Janet (Scott) Lybbert of Richland, WA, Donna (Tom) Huntwork of Colfax, WA, Quentin (Jennifer) Maxwell of Milford, MI, Keith Maxwell of Shelton, WA, John Maxwell of Tacoma, WA, June (John) Powers of American Fork, UT, Mary (Michael) Parsons of Carpentersville, IL, Wendy (Brian) Addington of Dayton, NV, and Laura (Nick) Genton of Fox Island, WA; two step-children: John and Marcus; 57 grandchildren; many, many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Friday, April 7, 2023; the viewing is at 10:00 a.m., services at 12:00 noon, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1835 Highland Dr., Prosser, WA. The burial will be conducted with full Military Honors at the East Prosser Cemetery. Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA, is in charge of arrangements.