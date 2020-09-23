Lola Kunkel

Wenatchee, WA

(formerly of George, WA)

Lola Kunkel, 89, of the George-Quincy, WA, area, passed away on September 14, 2020, at Blossom Creek Memory Care, in Wenatchee, WA. She was born Lola June LaMae Gulsvig on July 1, 1931, in Springfield, OR, to Melvin and Clara Gulsvig.

She married Ray Kunkel in Eugene, OR, on July 5, 1953. They moved to the Columbia Basin, in 1955, to farm in the George area for life.

She was a member of Christ the Savior Lutheran Church.

Lola loved her family and friends dearly. She will be missed and thought of often by all. Love you mom.

She is survived by her son, Larry and Dalene Kunkel of George, WA; daughter, Sharon Gilbert of Pasco, WA; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; and siblings.

At this time there will be no services. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.

com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.