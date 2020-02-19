Lorraine C. Miller, 98, of Quincy WA passed peacefully into the next life on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. She was born in Lodi, California to Gottlieb and Lydia Reiman on December 20, 1921 and grew up in Lodi. On Sept. 2, 1939 she married Henry D. Miller and they made California their home until moving to Quincy, Washington in 1954 to farm.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Henry D. Miller in 1973, brother Alvin Reiman and sister Viola LaCroix, and eight half siblings. Survivors include her children Larry D. Miller, Henry R. (KayLyn) Miller, Pamela I. Mortisen, and Christine D. (Dennis) Hooyer; Grandchildren Jodi (Rob) Husband, Jeff (Jaimie) Miller, Wade (Angie) Miller, Erika (Bryan) Ribble, Jason Miller, Derek (Renee) Mortisen, Karyn (Greg) Becker and Martin (Anna) Hooyer; and 18 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Presbyterian Church in Quincy at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2020. A full obituary can be found at Scharbachs.com.