Maria Luisa Rubio Rivera

East Wenatchee, WA

Maria Luisa Rubio Rivera of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away on September 30, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1936, in Raymondville TX, to parents, Juventino Rubio and Guadalupe Reyes. She was the eldest of ten kids and attended school up until the fourth grade, to help her father work on the farm, keeping records for him, as well as cook and care for her younger siblings.

She met Inocente Rivera and married him in Edcouch, TX, on August 19, 1956. From there, they migrated from city to city working, picking cotton, apples, cherries, and other fruits. They traveled from Florida, all the way to Texas, until they settled in the 1970's in Washington State, and started working for Lamb Weston.

Maria told stories about her younger years, interpreting for her mom and dad, who only spoke Spanish. This gave her experience to continue to interpret for her friends, as an adult. When she was 55 years old, she obtained her General Education Diploma and became a state certified interpreter. Maria continued to do this work and enjoyed meeting people, as she loved to socialize with others, up until the pandemic in March of 2020.

Maria is survived by her children: Mary Balderas, Roy Rivera, Javier Rivera, Juan Rivera, Alberto Rivera, Rosalinda Rivera, Melissa Rivera, Lalo Rivera and Alma Rivera who all reside in Washington State. She has 22 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Her surviving siblings are: Tere Montoya, Luz Esquivel, Jose Rubio, Juventino Rubio and Gisela Silva. She was preceded in death by her husband, Inocente Rivera; and her son, Inocente Ramiro Rivera.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Because of COVID-19, we are restricted to having 30 attend the funeral and burial, and as you know, the immediate family has over that amount alone. You are allowed to see the burial outside of the cemetery and streaming will be provided at https://www.facebook.com/Scharbachs-Columbia-Funeral-Chapel.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.