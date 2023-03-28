Marlene Stone
March 23, 1934 – March 23, 2023
Quincy, WA
Marlene Stone, 89, longtime resident of Quincy, WA, passed Thursday morning, March 23, 2023, at Bonaventure Assisted Living Facility in East Wenatchee, WA. She was born on March 23, 1934, to John “Bat” Nelson and Pauline Floyd Nelson Smith, in Roslyn, WA, where she lived and attended school.
August 30, 1952, she married Harvey Stone in Cle Elum, WA. Harvey worked the coal mine, and she worked as a waitress at the Cottage Cafe until moving to Ephrata, WA, in 1954. Harvey roofed houses at Larson Air Force Base prior to hiring on at Grant County PUD as a lineman; Marlene worked as a cashier and butcher at a local market. In 1955, she gave birth to their son, Robert.
They moved to Schwana, WA, where Harvey worked as a power plant operator and Marlene, a fish counter at Wanapum Dam, until the Wanapum school closed, then they moved to Quincy and Marlene took a job at the local bank, until she retired. She got bored and began driving truck during harvest, then an became an office worker for Simplot, until Harvey retired in 1982.
Marlene was an active member of the Roslyn Eagles and Quincy Moose Lodges, Eastern Star and Quincy Senior Center. Her hobby's included but not limited to: bowling, traveling with friends and family to Mariner's spring training, Las Vegas, NV, and Laughlin gambling, Depot Bay, OR, whale watching and a renowned motor home tour of the U.S.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Jane) Stone; granddaughter, Dana (Troy) Tatge; grandson, Adam (Dawnalee) Stone; brother, Jerry Smith; brothers-in-law: Albert Stone and Will Craven; sisters-in-law: Helen Stone (Gary), Phylis Dwinell, Barbra (Bruce) Wright; five great-grandchildren: Madysen, Jhace, Alexia, Emberly and Carter.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., in the Quincy Free Methodist Church, 301 I St. SW, Quincy, WA, with Paster Ed Burns officiating. Concluding Services and Interment will be in the Quincy Valley Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Quincy Senior Center, 522 F St. SE, Quincy, WA. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.