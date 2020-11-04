Michael Lee Blakely

Quincy, WA

“I am the good shepherd. I know my sheep and my sheep know me.”

John 10:14

Mike was born on July 24, 1939, in Spokane, WA, and passed away on October 27, 2020, at his home in Quincy, WA, at the age of 81. Mike was the oldest child of Oren Blakely and Lola Blakely of Fairfield, WA. After graduating from Fairfield High School, Mike attended Washington State College, now Washington State University, and received both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Agricultural Education. While studying at WSU, Mike married the love of his life, Myrna Fink Blakely, on April 1, 1961. A daughter, Michele Blakely Heitstuman, and a son, Mark Blakely, kept the young couple busy.

Mike had a lifetime passion for education. His first job teaching was serving as the Vo-Ag teacher and FFA advisor at St. John High School, starting in 1962. In 1968, he began teaching at Quincy High and served as the FFA advisor, until 1994. Mike was proud to help support the expansion of irrigated agriculture in the Columbia Basin, as the local FFA Advisor. He also worked for the Quincy School District on a part-time basis, until 2000, coordinating their School to Work Program.

In retirement, Mike enjoyed raising livestock on his small farm. His passion and enjoyment of his “woolies” led him down several paths related to the livestock industry, mostly supporting youth-related activities. He served as President of the Columbia Basin Sheep Producers and as a board member of the Northwest Junior Sheep Exposition. Mike also served on the Board of Trustees of Big Bend Community College, from 2004 to 2014, including serving five years, as the Board Chair. Mike was also a longtime member of the Quincy Presbyterian Church.

Mike is survived by his wife, Myrna, of Quincy, WA; children: Michele (Mark) of Uniontown, WA, and Mark (Shelley) of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren: Michael Heitstuman of Colfax, WA, and Aida Blakely of Indianapolis, IN; brother, Loren (partner, Geri) Blakely of Fairfield, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Oren and Lola Blakely.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial to either the Big Bend Community College Educational Foundation, 7662 Chanute St. NE, Moses Lake, WA, 98837, or the Quincy Animal Shelter, 213 6th Ave. NE, Quincy, WA, 98848, in Mike’s name.

Burial will take place at a private service in Pine City, WA. A Small Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at the Presbyterian Church, 715 Central Ave. N, Quincy, WA, 98848. Due to current health restrictions, the crowd size of 30 people are allowed to attend the funeral service. Social distancing and facial covering will be regulated. Funeral services will also be streamed through https://www.facebook.

com/Scharbachs.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.