Nancy Kathleen Wraspir
January 7, 1949 – February 28, 2023
Quincy, WA
Nancy Kathleen Wraspir, 74, a long-time resident of Quincy, WA, passed away on February 28, 2023, at home. She was born to parents, Cliff and Billie Wolfe on January 7, 1949 in Nysaa, OR.
Nancy graduated from Quincy High School in 1967, and went on to study at the Peterson School of Business in Seattle, WA, and graduated with a Business and Medical Secretarial Certificate.
Nancy met her husband of 50 years, Clyde, in 1971. They were married on April 7, 1972, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Quincy, WA. Together, they raised three children: Kathleen, Cliff and Anna.
Nancy had a heart for service. Her most significant years of employment were caring for the elderly. She spent years working at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Grandview, WA, and with her husband owning Clyde and Nancy's Adult Family Home here in Quincy. Nancy was also a long-time employee at Akin's Fresh Market, where she enjoyed serving the community of Quincy with a contagious smile and unending courtesy.
Nancy's greatest passion in life was her three children, and her 14 grandchildren. “Grandma Nancy's” house was always the favorite place to be... a home always full of hugs, kisses and never-ending love.
Nancy was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She showed her children and grandchild how to rely on God and our Holy Mother to get through each and every day.
Nancy is survived by her adoring husband, Clyde Wraspir; daughter, Kathleen Horning (Phil) of Quincy, WA; son, Cliff Wraspir (Hillary) of Ephrata, WA; daughter, Anna Fridenmaker (Luke) of Spokan, WA; and 14 grandchildren: Ben Horning (deceased), Rachel Knudson (Dalton), Mark Horning, Phillip Horning, Elizabeth Wraspir, Christian Wraspir, Madeleine Fridenmaker, Lucus Fridenmaker, Joshua Fridenmaker, Anthony Fridenmaker, Peter Fridenmaker, Nancy Fridenmaker, Matthew Fridenmaker, Joe Fridenmaker; four sisters; and a brother. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Ben; parents; and brother, Pat Wolfe.
The family has entrusted Scharbach's Funeral Home with the arrangements. A Catholic Funeral Mass is scheduled for March 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m., Monday, March 13, 2023. Both will take place at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 805 Central Ave. N, Quincy, WA, 98848. A reception will follow at St. Pius X . Father Luke Thomsen from St. Peter's Catholic Church in Spokane, WA, will officiate the ceremony.
Nancy will be sorely missed, forever remembered, and eternally loved.