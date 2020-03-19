Manon John Patterson II passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home in Ephrata, Wash.
Somewhere in the sky, there’s Hawkeye or Pipes, as some knew him, in his tank top with a beer in one hand and a Marlboro in the other, watering his lawn on a hot summer day, listening to White Bird’s “It’s a Beautiful Day” on the radio. That was the way Manon rolled. He had his own style from the way he dressed to the way he danced, and if you never saw him dance, you missed out. The way he went about life in general, was simply Manon.
Manon was born to Manon and Marie Patterson in Portsmouth, Va. in May of 1951. After he lost his father at the age of one, his mother packed up the family and made their way to Washington state. They eventually settled in Quincy, Wash. where he graduated in 1969. He spent a couple of quarters at Wenatchee Valley College, but decided he would rather eat, so he went to work instead. In July of 1973, he married Sherie Martin and they made their home in Ephrata and had three children together. In 1977, he was hired by Grant County PUD where he started as a maintenance helper but worked his way to hydro mechanic and retired in 2007 after 30 years of service.
Manon has spent the last 13 years enjoying retirement on his own terms, whether it was working in the yard, puttering in the house, going to the Ephrata Athletic Club to work out and chat with friends, or simply sitting in front of his computer posting, reading email or playing his favorite casino games. He did it his way.
Manon is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sherie; his children Carl Patterson of East Wenatchee, Sarah (Mike) Dana of Wenatchee, and Adam (Lisa) Patterson of Ione, Calif. He was blessed with nine grandchildren: Haley, Niya, Anthony, Emma, Kaman, Hannah, Ethan, Laurel and Ian. He was waiting on his first great-grandchild, Ryland, to be born. He is also survived by his brother Wilford (Linda) Patterson of Tumwater, Wash., and sisters Leellen (Rick) Crippen of Burien Wash. and Mary (Keith) Kopischke of Clarkston Wash. He also leaves behind his longtime friend, Stanton Wilson of Quincy, Wash., several brothers and sisters-in-law, a mother-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
Manon was preceded in death by his parents. We were all so blessed to have known and loved him, and we will all miss him dearly.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.