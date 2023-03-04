Amy (Bowie) Rodriguez age 18, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was born April 14, 2004 in Mexico to Sergio Rodriguez and Carrie Lopez.
Amy excelled in school and graduated from Quincy High in 2022. She was very a creative and artistic person with a bold and unique style. Amy enjoyed hanging out with friends and listening to music. She loved spending time with her boyfriend Nano. Amy had a great attitude, full of spunk and prevailed in life!
Amy is preceded in death by her Grandmother Carlota Hennessey, Great Grandpa Gerald Linton, and Great Grandmother Carlota Lerma, as well as her sister Octavia Lopez. She is survived by her parents Francisco and Carrie Lopez, her brothers Zavien and Francisco Jr., and one sister Cristal and nephew Adrian. Amy had many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Grandparents that will miss her dearly.