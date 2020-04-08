Berta was born in Tacoma, Wash. at St. Joseph Hospital on April 28, 1921, to Valentine and Elora Miller. She attended school in Tacoma.
In 1940, she married Melburn Hutchins and had a son James. When that marriage ended in 1951, Berta moved to Soap Lake, Wash. She worked at McKay Hospital in Soap Lake for 16 years as a nurse’s aide and loved working in the maternity ward. Later, she became an assistant to the hospital administrator.
She married Alfred Kjeldson in February of 1953 and they built a house in Lakeview, Wash. In 1961, they built a home together on a farm outside of Quincy where he worked the farm while she continued to work at McKay. In 1991, they sold the farm and moved into a new home in Quincy where they were active at the Senior Center. In 2010, Alfred passed away and Berta moved to The Cambridge. She was active in the garden club for many years.
Berta attended St. Paul Lutheran Church and later the Free Methodist Church in Quincy. After breaking a hip in 2015, she moved to Kent, WA to be closer to family. Her remaining years were spent in a very nice adult family home, where she passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020, one month short of her 99th birthday.
Berta is survived by her son James Hutchins (Betty), two grandchildren; Lee (Barb) and Kirk (Marianne), and four great-grandchildren; Lindsey, Nathan, Summer and Penny.
Graveside services will be held at a date to be determined later.