Carolyn Garcia
July 24, 1943-December, 21, 2022
Quincy WA.
Carolyn Garcia passed a way on December 21, 2022, unexpectedly at the Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, WA. She was born July 24, 1943, in Seattle, WA to Everett and Marie Rockey. She was an only child.
Carolyn often spoke of her Catholic upbringing with endearment. She was an avid horse lover, earning many ribbons riding and showing her horses. Carolyn graduated from Shoreline High School in Seattle in 1961. She attended Washington State University for two years, where she met Brent Petersen and in 1064, they were married in Edmonds, WA. Brent and Carolyn had three children: Heidi, Wade, and Colby. SHe loved living in the Seattle area surrounded by the green vegetation and water, but in 1975, Brent and Carolyn moved to Quincy, WA, to help Brent’s dad farm north of Winchester, WA. Carolyn always missed the west coast and all it had to offer.
After a divorce from Brent, she moved to George, WA, and married Ruben Garcia in Ephrata, WA, in 1978. They had two children: America, who died at birth and Casey. In 1984, she began working at Lamb Weston as a time keeper. It was hard working the night shift and trying to support all the kid’s events. Ruben and Carolyn were diverse and she continued to work at Lamb Weston/Conagra Foods in HR until she retired in 2015. She was devastated by the loss of Casey, due to a crop duster plane crash when he was 31 years old. Although she carried a lot of sorrow, she was a woman of great faith. She cherished her horse of many years, Simba, who brought her much happiness as did her children and grandchildren.
Carolyn loved gardening and was passionate about her beautiful flowers and well-maintained yard. She spent many hour spulling weeds, watering and dead heading her flowers. SHe took great pride in keeping her place immaculate and was a hard worker. Besides being outside among her flowers, her other happy place was the beach. She really enjoyed floating on her tube in the water. Some of her favorite places were Lake Chelan, Crescent Bar, WA, Whidbey Island , WA, and Gig Harbor, WA. Another favorite pastime was reading. She felt it was always important to learn new things. She kept up to date on current events though newspapers and magazines. She was also inspired by reading spiritual books.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Marie Rockey; daughter America Garcia; son, Casey Garcia; and granddaughter, Brooklyn Petersen. She is survived by her children; Heidi Manly (Mickey) of Quincy, WA, Wade Petersen (Misty) of Quincy, WA, Colby Petersen (Chantel) of St. George, UT; daughter-in-law, Lisa Naydenov (Alex) of Moses Lake, WA; 16 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Family and friends were invited to a time of sharing on December 29, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, 800 G. St. SE, Quincy, WA, a Graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Quincy Valley Cemetery. Arrangements in the care of Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA.