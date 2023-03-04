Claudia Ann Chism
March 13, 1953-January 17, 2023
Quincy, WA
Claudia Ann Chism (Krupinski), 69, passed away unexpectantly in Wenatchee, WA, from pancreatic complications on January 17, 2023. Claudia was born to Chester and Irene Krupinski on March 13, 1953, in Hammond, IN, and graduated from Hammond High School in 1971.
Her four siblings include Ken Krupinski, Susan Meyers, Tony Krupinski and John Krupinski. Claudia was married to David Carlyle Chism for 42 years. Claudia is survived by her four sons: Peter, Daniel, Timothy and Patrick, two daughters-in-law: Samara and Ashley; and six grandchildren: Jonah, Elijah, Marley, Emory, Carter and Aubree.
Mutual friends connected Claudia and David, and they began their relationship long-distance through the old match.com, which was handwritten letters. They married in 1980 and she moved to Colorado, where their partnership and family began. Claudia’s leap of faith to move west to join her husband led to a beautiful life, living in some of the most scenic area of the U.S. from the west hills of the Colorado Rockies to the Columbia Gorge, Lake Chelan and to the rolling hills of Central Washington
Claudia was our “Mama Bear”. She was a loving and fierce advocate for her family, and many others. Her connection to the people she loved was so very genuine, and her curiosity of the world inspired us to work hard, be kind and donate time and energy to uplift the community. CLaudia was a devoted, loving and deeply spiritual person, rooted in her Catholicism upbringing. She had a passion for history and loved collecting articles and documenting her family, past and present. She also loved gardening, hummingbirds, puzzles, reading and movies.
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend will be dearly missed from this world and we love her to the moon and back.
A Memorial Mass was to be held on February 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 805 Central Ave. N. Quincy, WA, 98848.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family insists that people make donations to Quincy Innovation Academy GoFundMe, https://gofund.me/03f79dd7. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbachs Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.