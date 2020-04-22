On Dec. 7, 2019 Dean Perry Simmons, 94, of Ephrata, (formerly Quincy) Wash. passed away.
Dean (and his brother Don) were born June 27, 1925 to Earle and Bessie (Perry) Simmons of Quincy where he spent most of his life. During World War II, Dean served as a Navy radio operator in the Pacific Theater. It was this service that prompted his lifelong passion of ham radio operation.
As a resident of Quincy, Dean will always be remembered for his volunteerism; Quincy Volunteer Fire Department, Grant County Sheriff’s Reserve, Quincy Police Reserve and the Quincy Valley Ambulance. Dean was also a mason for 68 years; Master Mason since 1951. He became Worshipful Master & was also a Lewis. While he was Worshipful Master he was able to oversee Eastern Star, DeMolay & the Rainbow girls.
His first real job was loading 100 milk cans at the Kittitas County Dairyman’s Association & bringing them to Moses Lake. He then partnered with his older brother running the Standard Oil bulk plant and later owned the Chevron Service Station in Quincy. After that he became fire marshal in Quincy and June 27, 1990, he retired as an assistant fire chief.
Dean was from a large family and preceded in death by “my one true love” Dorothy I. Smith, his parents and all siblings. Dean is survived by his three sons; Skip (Doris) Simmons of Roy, Wash., Roger (Melissa) Simmons of Ephrata, Wash., and Jimi Simmons (fiancé Julie Kramer) Boston, Mass., several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his companion Nancy Lewandowski.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Quincy Volunteer Firefighters Association or Quincy Valley Historical Society & Museum.