Jason Rene Puente of Telford, Pa. passed away following a brief illness on April 16, 2020.
Jason was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on November 13, 1973. He grew up in Quincy, Wash. and graduated from Quincy High School in 1992. He attended college at Spokane Falls Community College and West Virginia University, where he was a decathlete on the schools’ track and field teams.
He and his wife Jennifer were married in 1996. During the first 15 years of their marriage, they made several cross-country moves to pursue various academic and professional opportunities. They lived in Pittsburgh, Pa. from 1996-2001, San Diego, Calif. from 2001-2006, and Salem, Conn. from 2006-2011. They have called Telford, Pa. home since November 2011.
Jason is survived by his wife Jennifer and their three children – Cecilia (20), Manny (16) and Tori (12), his parents Jesse and Cynthia Puente of Quincy, Wash., his mother Valerie Anderson of Moses Lake, Wash., his brothers Justin and Jake Puente, his in-laws Lance and Peggy Hammond of Ephrata, Wash., many brothers and sisters-in law, nieces and nephews.
Jason was an avid sports fan and loved watching any type of professional sport, but his absolute favorite was watching his children play. He loved to travel, and his wife and children will treasure the many wonderful memories they have from the family vacations he planned. Jason will be remembered most for his infectious smile, his laugh, his wit and his generosity. He will be so missed.
Due to the current health crisis, a public memorial service will be announced at a later time.