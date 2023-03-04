Jennie Tolsma
January 9, 1932-November 15, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Jennie Tolsma, age 90, of Wenatchee, WA, and formerly a Quincy, WA, resident went to be with her heavenly Father on November 15, 2022. Jennie was born in Lynden, WA, on January 9, 1932, to William and Nellie Heutink. She graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1950, and married Otto Tolsman in 1951. In 1963, they moved from Lynden to Quincy, where they farmed for over 50 years. Jennie enjoyed gardening, baking, and helping Otto on their farm. As long as her health allowed, she loved to visit her children and grandchildren in Michigan and texas.
She was a member of and active in Quincy Christian Reformed Church for over 50 years.
Jennie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, oOtto her brother, Ren, and sisters: Grace, Mary, Alice and Joyce. She is survived by her daughter, Jean Brender (Dennis) of Austin, TX; son, Kevin Tolsma (Sarah Hashiimoto) of Jackson, MI; granddaughters; Valerie Brender (Blake Brandes) and Isabella Tolsma; grandsons: Peter and Patrick Tolsma; and great-granddaughter, Ashby Brender Brandes. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and was especially grateful for the visits and kindness bestowed during the last years of her life by her niece, Pat Glass, and husband, Al.
A Celebration of Life Service was to be held on November 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, 300 G Street SE, Quincy, with Graveside Services following at Quincy Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Central Washington Home Health and Hospice.
