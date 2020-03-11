Our beloved Granny, Jo Etta Mashburn of Quincy passed from this earth in Spokane on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 after suffering a cardiac event at her home.
She was raised in Tillman County, Oklahoma, the oldest of seven children born to George & Faye Neugebauer. She helped raise her siblings before marrying Monroe Mashburn and moving to Quincy in 1952, where she went on to have two children, Lonnie Gene & Linda Sue.
She helped raise three generations of children and grandchildren with the utmost love and affection, and was a devoted wife of 64 years. She is the amazing woman who taught us all what love looks like.
She is survived by her only grandchild, Rachel Scott; great grandchildren, Taija Zuidema, Natisha Scott, and Khayyim Scott; great great granddaughter River Pixie; sister Pat Valentine.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Linda, son Lonnie, husband Monroe, sisters Onita Burden and Ann Steibens, and brothers Benny, Rufus, and Ronald Neugebauer. Rest easy Gee.
